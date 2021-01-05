Malaga Footballer Josua Mejias Issues Apology After NYE Covid Breach

MALAGA footballer Josua Mejias issues an apology after being caught out on NYE celebrating at a party that was in clear breach of Covid rules.

The Malaga player, who returned to training yesterday (January 4) after being dropped for the recent match against Albacete, finally breaks his silence by sharing an extensive letter on his social media accounts, where he admitted his mistake and talks about a sanction imposed by the club.

The 23-year-old, who attended the New Year’s Eve party that failed to comply with the club’s express recommendations to its staff and employees to contain the covid-19 in the team, appeared in images on social media where the defender could be seen dancing among a group of people.

Mejías returned to training normally after passing several PCR tests with negative results.

Pellicer, the Malaguista coach, explained that he had been irresponsible, but that he was one of the “family” that make up the dressing room.

Mejias’ statement read: “Dear Malaguists, this is probably the most difficult letter I have ever written. A few days ago I made a very serious and absolutely inexplicable mistake. What started with a dinner with my close circle, turned into some images that damage everyone’s sensibility at this moment. I am aware of the danger I have generated in my colleagues, in the general population and in myself. The covid-19 pandemic has put the whole world in check and claimed millions of victims.

“A tragedy that can only be stopped by avoiding precisely what I know in these images. I apologize to family, friends, colleagues and fans. I would like to extend these apologies to all citizens in general. To those who have suffered or are suffering from this disease, to their families and friends, to the health workers and members of the security forces who put their lives at risk every day to help others. And to all those who may have been offended by my attitude.

“I have had time to reflect. These words are totally sincere. The club has imposed a sanction on me that I accept with maturity, respect and resignation. This shield is too big to be stained by attitudes like this. Obviously, this will not happen again. It has been a mistake from which I have learned enormously. I pray every day that no one will be harmed by my actions and that the nightmare of this pandemic will soon be over. I apologise.”

