A WOMAN who had been held against her will by her former partner in an apartment in Lepe, Huelva, was freed by Local Police.

-- Advertisement --



Lepe Local Police informed on their Twitter account that a man, who had travelled to Spain from Bulgaria, arrived at the police station to inform them that his cousin was being held against her will in the town.

Police found that she had been living with her partner and some of his relatives in the town for approximately two months. She decided to call off the relationship and return to Bulgaria, but she was prevented from doing so and suffered attacks from then on.

The man allegedly prevented her from going out alone, but when the Local Police went to the address, they freed the Bulgarian woman who was held captive and she was given protective measures.

Her alleged captor was not at the house at the time and the case has been handed over to the Guardia Civil who will most likely arrest him.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Local Police free Bulgarian woman held captive”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.