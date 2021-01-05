LIVERPOOL Lose At Southampton But Stay Top For Now with Man United Poised to take the top spot

Liverpool’s tenure at the top of the Premier League was looking to be over on Monday evening as they lost 1-0 at St Mary’s to a dynamic Southampton side, inspired by former Reds player, Danny Ings’ strike after only two minutes, his 50th goal in the Premier League, taking The Saints up into fourth position after their deserved win, with their boss Ralph Hasenhuttl falling to his knees crying at the final whistle.

-- Advertisement --



Klopp’s men stay on top, level on points, ahead on goal difference from Manchester United, who have a game in hand, making the top of the Premiership this season a whole lot more exciting than last season, whereby this point Liverpool had all but won the title.

Speaking with the BBC after the game, Jurgen Klopp claimed his players were just not up to the match, and that was quite clear when you realise his team only had one shot on target during the whole match, and fans are now calling on social media for their one-time hero, Mo Salah, to be sold as soon as possible.

It has to be said that Klopp is up against it with his two main central defenders both long-term injury statistics, and it remains to be seen if he will stick with his younger players like Rhys Williams and Nat Phillips, or if he will go into the January transfer window and buy some cover.

__________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Liverpool Lose At Southampton But Stay Top For Now”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.