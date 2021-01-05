IRAN Threatens ‘Decisive Response’ To Any Israeli Moves Against Uranium Enrichment announcement



Nour News, an Iranian news agency close to Iran’s Revolutionary Guards reported today (Tuesday) that any move by Israel to prevent them in their uranium enrichment programme would result in a “decisive response”, after Israel’s Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu said his government would never allow Iran to develop nuclear technology.

It follows yesterday’s (Monday) announcement from Tehran that they had increased their enrichment process of uranium by 20%, making it close to the weapons-grade quality, in full breach of the 2015 nuclear accord that was signed.

Nour News reported an unnamed Iranian security official as saying,

“This regime (Israel) should be aware that any aggression against Iran’s interests and security from any side and in any way, whether (Israel) admits or denies responsibility, will face a decisive response from Iran against this regime”, a report that was also run by most of the other Iranian news outlets today.

