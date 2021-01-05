Iran Issues Second Arrest Warrant For Trump Over Drone Strike That Killed Qassem Soleiman one year ago

The Iranian government today (Tuesday) issued a second arrest warrant against Donald Trump and 47 other US officials who they claim were implicated in the drone assassination in Baghdad exactly one year ago, of Iran’s second-most powerful man, general Qasem Soleimani, to add to the original Interpol ‘red notice’ that was issued last year, which Interpol rejected, saying they do not get involved in ‘activities of a political, military, religious or racial character’, and which, for sure, they will reject again today.

Gholamhossein Esmaili, the Iranian judiciary spokesman told reporters, “The Islamic Republic of Iran is very seriously following up on pursuing and punishing those who ordered and executed this crime”, in what is seen as a further provocation of the US, one day after the Iranian Republican Guard seized a South Korean chemical tanker in the Persian Gulf, and just days after they announced they had resumed weapons-grade uranium enriching up to 20 percent enrichment, which is enough to make a nuclear weapon.

