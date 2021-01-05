€1.4 Billion Military Defense Agreement Signed Between Israel & Greece

A €1.4 billion military defense agreement has been signed between Israel and Greece on Tuesday, January 5, which sees the Greek Government approve a company from Israel to help establish a flight academy for the Hellenic Air Force.

Following an international tender, the Hellenic Government approved the biggest defense agreement between Israel and Greece for the establishment and operation of the Flight Training Centre by the Israeli Ministry of Defense (IMoD) and Elbit Systems, an international high-technology company engaged in a wide range of defense, security and commercial programs throughout the world.

The agreement, for around €1.4 billion for a period of approximately 20 years, will be signed by both defense ministries and will also include the procurement of ten M-346 aircraft and maintenance of T-6 aircraft, as well as the provision of simulators, training & logistic support.

Israeli Defense Minister Gantz: “This agreement reflects the excellent and developing relations we have with Greece. It is a long term partnership that will serve the interests of both countries.”

Bezhalel (Butzi) Machlis, President and CEO of Elbit Systems, said: “We are honoured to have been selected to provide such an important capability to the Hellenic Air Force, which we believe will contribute to the further strengthening of the bilateral relationship between Israel and Greece.

“This selection attests to the leading position we hold in the area of training, providing tested know-how and proven technologies that improve readiness while reducing costs.”

