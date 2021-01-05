Drivers warned take extra care as weather worsens

The DGT traffic authority of Spain has issued warnings in light of bad weather ahead.

Following the recent weather level upgrade in the Malaga province to “orange alert,” the DGT reminds drivers that with powerful winds and driving rain the visibility will be impaired and extra care is essential for safe driving

On higher areas of the motorway and inland even in just a few kilometres the weather can change rapidly, and special care must be practised when near high sided vehicles and when driving at night and to be particularly alert first thing in the morning for surprising patches of freezing fog as temperatures plummet across the coast and inland.

The DGT also reminded drivers to give their vehicle a quick visual inspection and lights check before setting off on anything more than a short town journey.

For the next 3 days in the province, heavy rain is forecast along with high winds and patches of freezing fog inland.

