Armed Police Swarm Residential Estate in East Manchester.

There are reports of a large police presence on Mansfield Road, in Blackley, Manchester. According to witnesses, police vehicles and ambulances arrived at the area around 8.00 pm this evening when armed officers immediately exited the convoy and scrambled to take up positions along the road.

Greater Manchester Police said in a statement that officers were simply dealing with an “ongoing incident”. Local residents have been told to keep away from the scene and obey the curfew.

