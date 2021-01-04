Do you want to increase your chances of becoming rich? Then hang on tight to this article, because we’re going to provide you with some of the finest tips on how to win the lottery. Now obviously, these are not guaranteed ways to help you win because the lottery is all about luck and no skill. Nevertheless, they do help increase your chances of winning the lottery to a great degree.

Tips on How to Win the Lottery

Learn the Rules of the Game Before You Play

We know what you’re thinking and you’re probably like “but the lottery is about luck, it doesn’t matter what the rules are.” You’ll be surprised to know how much you can boost your chances of winning by following this method.

Take the example of Poland Lotto for instance. It’s a traditional single-drum lottery in which there are 49 white bowls in one drum and each player needs to draw six balls out of each session. The only way to win the jackpot prize of this lottery is to correctly guess all the six balls that were drawn. It’s quite a simple formula and players can get a better chance with Super Szansa.

However, there’s another single-drum lottery by the name of South Africa Lotto that comes with an extra gameplay twist. There’s an extra ball that can be drawn from a 52-ball drum in each session. The provider will pull out six primary balls in every draw to inform players about the jackpot. Right after that, an extra ball will be drawn to determine the winner of four prize tiers.

Get Yourself More Tickets

One of the other practical tips on how to win the lottery is to simply buy more tickets for yourself. While this may seem like a logical course of action, there is a downside to this and it’s that you’ll have to spend plenty of money to win your prize if you even win it. There’s also the downside of your winnings not being enough to fully compensate for how much you invested in buying your tickets. An Australian firm that tried this trick for a local lottery learned this lesson the hard way. Even so, buying more tickets does help boost your chances of winning.

Play the Right Games

Just remember that when it comes to the lottery, there’s always more than one game that you can try your hand on. The more lottery games you attempt to compete in, the more your odds of winning will go up. But even before you attempt to try your hand at a lottery game, you need to read the odds of that particular game so you can maximize your winning chances. Picking games that have better winning odds will enhance your chances of winning.

The odds of winning in national lotteries like Mega Millions and Powerball are usually fixed. But if more than one person enters, they could split the jackpot amount among themselves. Of course, this would lower the value of the prize that you would get individually. You should also consider trying scratch-off games. Despite offering smaller prizes than lottery games, players have higher chances of winning.

Join a Lottery Pool/Syndicate

Instead of having to buy lottery tickets constantly to increase your chances of winning the lottery, we recommend a more cost-effective approach which is by joining a lottery pool or syndicate. The downside to this is that you’ll have to split the winning lottery prize money with your pool members, but on the upside, your odds of winning will improve to a good deal. And besides, winning some amount of the prize money is still better than walking out empty-handed. This means that if your cup ends up winning about $500 million and you have to divide it between 10 members of your pool, you can be walking away with $50 million, which is way better than okay.

Refrain from Picking Consecutive Numbers

Let’s assume that you play a lottery game that involves you picking about five winning numbers between 1 to 55. The total amount of the winning numbers is typically between 104-176. Several studies reveal that at least 70% of all the lottery jackpots’ sums fall somewhere within this range.

Don’t Miss a Lottery Game

Imagine how all that would feel if you won the huge lottery but you didn’t confirm the numbers on your ticket. Believe it or not, it happens more frequently than you can imagine. For instance, there was a lottery ticket from Mega Millions that was worth approximately $300,000 and no one ever claimed it. So, think of it like this, there’s always someone out there with a winning lottery ticket number and they just don’t know about it. You’ll have to make sure that you don’t become like that person.

So, whenever you go to purchase a lottery ticket for yourself, make sure to keep it in a place where it’s easily accessible and only you know about. Be sure to notify the exact drawing time and date on your smartphone or smartwatch and be sure to set an alarm so that your device can notify you on that exact date and time when it’s time for the draw.

Always be sure to double-check the numbers on the ticket just to be on the safe side. Also, make sure that the numbers you’re looking at are on the precise date the draw is taking place. If you want, you can have your ticket verified by a convenience store clerk from where you got the ticket to ensure you’re not making a mistake. Or better yet, download a lottery app to help you keep track of the drawings.