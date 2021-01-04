Woman In Portugal Dies After Receiving Pfizer Vaccine

WOMAN in Portugal dies suddenly days after receiving Pfizer vaccine

A 41-year-old health worker in Portugal suffered a “sudden death” just two days after receiving the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. Sonia Acevodo, a mum-of-two had no prior health conditions and hadn’t had any adverse effects after getting the Pfizer jab, according to her distraught family. Sonia worked at the Portuguese Institute of Oncology in Porto before she collapsed on New Year’s Day.

Ms Acevedo’s father Abilio Acevedo told Portuguese news outlet Correio da Manha: ‘She was okay. She hadn’t had any health problems.

‘She had the Covid-19 vaccine but she didn’t have any symptoms. I don’t know what happened. I just want answers.

‘I want to know what led to my daughter’s death.’

The Portuguese Institute of Oncology said in a statement: ‘With regards to the sudden death of an operational assistant from the Porto IPO on January 1, 2021, the Board of Directors confirms the event and expresses sincere regret to family and friends in the certainty that this loss is also felt here.

An autopsy is expected to be completed in the coming days to establish the cause of death.

