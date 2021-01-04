TWO French Police Officers were assaulted by a gang of around fifteen people during a routine stop and check, in Aulnay-sous-Bois (Seine-Saint-Denis) on Sunday, January 3.

-- Advertisement --



A routine traffic stop turned into an assault at around 5 pm yesterday when two police officers on motorbikes checked two men, who were also riding on a motorbike, were brutally attacked.

The driver, who had no documents with him – neither his driving licence nor the vehicle registration certificate – suggested that he would go to his home nearby to collect the documents, however, rather than bring the documents back, the man returned with about fifteen individuals ready for a fight.

🇫🇷 Aulnay-sous-Bois : Deux policiers agressés et frappés par une quinzaine d'individus lors d'un contrôle

►Les deux fonctionnaires sont blessés ➡ https://t.co/eoE9GpLqOe pic.twitter.com/gpgsHxdVVR

— Actu17 (@Actu17) January 3, 2021

The police officers tried to arrest one of the suspects but received numerous blows as can be seen on a video broadcast on social networks. In the same footage, other men encouraged the assailants, shouting: “F*ck him! Shoot him in the head!”

The two policemen were injured and taken to hospital and one of the police motorbikes was damaged. The assailants also stole the keys to one of the bikes, according to a police source.

There were reportedly no arrests at this stage, however, an investigation has been opened.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Two French Police Officers Assaulted By A Gang During A Routine Check”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.