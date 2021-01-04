Tributes Flood In For Former SNP MSP Kay Ullrich Who Has Passed Away

TRIBUTES continue to flood in across Twitter for former SNP MSP Kay Ullrich, who is credited with persuading a young Nicola Sturgeon to join the party, after it was revealed she has sadly passed away.

Kay Ullrich, who served as a list member for the West of Scotland from 1999-2003, was a life-long campaigner for independence and her death has been met with shock and sadness.

John Swinney, Scotland’s Cabinet Secretary for Education in the Scottish Government reveals he was informed of her passing by Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon:

“Very poignant to be told by Nicola Sturgeon during Scottish Government Cabinet of the death of Kay Ullrich, a stalwart of The SNP and of Independence. Kay was one of our vibrant heroes – a great friend and ally in good times and in tough times. Love and condolences to her family.”

Nicola Sturgeon tweeted in response: “I’m devastated by this news. Kay was a dear friend & one of the most influential figures in my life. A lifelong advocate of independence, she was an SNP member for 55 years and a respected former MSP. I’ll miss her so much. My love to Grady, Shelley, John & her beloved grandkids.”

