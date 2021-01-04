Spain’s traditional Three Kings treat: Roscon de Reyes

ON January 6, when many children in Spain traditionally receive their gifts, many families enjoy the ‘Roscon de Reyes’, a ring-shaped cake representing a crown.

The Roscon can be plain or have a variety of different fillings and is covered with colourful candied fruit representing the jewels in the Kings’ crowns.

The Roscon traditionally has two items inside; one is a toy or trinket which makes the finder ‘King for the Day’. He or she gets to wear the crown which is normally included with shop-sold cakes of this variety. In some parts of Spain, money is also put in the Roscon.

Meanwhile, the person who gets the other item, a bean, will be the one who has to pay for the Roscon the following year.

Most supermarket chains sell the traditional cakes, and although the Roscon you can get in a bakery or cake shop will undoubtedly be better, if it’s your first time and you’re not sure whether or not you’ll like it, or if you want a cheaper option, most of the supermarket varieties are also very tasty.

However, the User and Consumer Organization (OCU) has published a report advising consumers on which to buy and which to stay away from, based on taste, nutritional quality, packaging and other values.

According to the report, the best supermarkets to purchase the Roscon are Eroski, Ahorramas, Dia and El Corte Ingles.

Meanwhile, Mercadona is named as the worst, and Alcampo, Lidl, Aldi and Carrefour don’t score much better.

