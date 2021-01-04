IN a report issued by Spain’s Royal Automobile Club (RACE), the stretch of the N-340 road between Nerja in Malaga and Almuñecar in Granada, appears as one of the most dangerous roads in Spain.

-- Advertisement --



In fact, it appears sixth on the 2020 list for the level of risk of having an accident, based on data for 2017 to 2019. The exact danger area is between kilometres 296.4 and 312.9. There have been seven serious or deadly accidents on the stretch of road in the past year, with four people seriously injured.

Although the risk level is reportedly lower, the road which saw most accidents over the three year period was the N-260 in Girona, with 15 accidents in which four people were seriously injured. Next for the number of accidents was the N640 in Pontevedra, with 10 accidents leaving two seriously injured.

Although it registered only four accidents and one person seriously injured, the road considered to have the highest risk level in Spain is the N-240 in Huesca, between kilometres 303 and 316.

The Risk Index is calculated based on the following:

The number of accidents, with or without victims

The condition of the road surface and its infrastructure

Data from the past five years

Activity on one-kilometres stretches

Volume of traffic

Out of the more than 25,000 kilometres of road analysed, 2,160km have been considered dangerous stretches, a lower figure than in the previous study.

The number of serious and fatal accidents has fallen to 3,816, showing a very positive drop of almost 70 per cent in the past 10 years, as the number back in 2009 was more than 11,000.

Find the full report here: https://www.race.es/informe-eurorap-evaluacion-carreteras-del-estado-2020

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Spain’s most dangerous roads named”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.