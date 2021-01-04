Sir Brian Urquhart Who Helped Create The United Nations Dies Aged 101, in Tyringham, Massachusetts



Sir Brian Urquhart, a British diplomat born in Bridport, Devon, who was instrumental in the creation of the United Nations, died aged 101, on Saturday, January 2, at his home in Tyringham, Massachusetts, as confirmed by his son, Thomas, but the cause of death has not been revealed.

Urquhart enlisted in the British army at the outbreak of World War Two, and quickly rose to the rank of Major, helping with the planning of the airborne aspect of the famous ‘Operation Overlord‘ (Battle Of Normandy).

Playing a leading role in 1945 of setting up the framework of the UN, during Urquhart’s 45-year career, he served as a principal advisor to five Secretaries-General and directed 13 peace-keeping missions, and recruited more than 10,000 troops from 23 countries.

Antonio Gutteres, the former UN Secretary-General said, “Sir Brian’s imprint on the United Nations was as profound as that of anyone in the organisation’s history. As an aide to secretary-general Dag Hammarskjöld, he helped to define the UN’s scope of action in addressing armed conflict and other global challenges. And as a close associate of Ralph Bunche, the renowned UN official, and Nobel peace prize winner, Sir Brian helped to establish and then propel international peacekeeping into wide-ranging use”.

After retiring, Sir Brian joined the Ford Foundation, and also wrote books, including his autobiography in 1987, ‘A Life in Peace and War’.

