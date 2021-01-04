Shopping centre makes generous donation to food bank

El Ingenio Shopping centre has once again collaborated with Velez-Malaga Council and the local Food Bank and made a generous donation of necessities for families in need.

THE centre, owned by Salsa Patrimonio and managed by MVGM, has donated 1,7 tonnes of food products (oil, milk, legumes, baby food, follow-up milk, etc), and basic hygiene products (gel, shampoo, toothpaste, cleaning products).

“With this donation, the shopping centre tries to help alleviate the needs of its community and actively participate in the problems that arise in it,” said a spokesperson for the centre.

