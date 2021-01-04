Kanye West And Kim Kardashian’s Marriage Is ‘Effectively Over’ as Kanye Stays on his Ranch in Wyoming

-- Advertisement --



Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, according to a source close to the celebrity couple, have reached the point where their marriage is ‘effectively over’, with Kanye, aged 43, living his own life on his ranch in Wyoming and 40-year-old Kim staying in Los Angeles with their four children.

Things have not been so good with the couple since rapper Kanye had a rant on Twitter in the run-up to the US elections about Kim and her mother Kris Jenner, about three months ago.

The source told Hollywood Life, “Kanye is taking time and space to work on himself, and is spending a lot of his time in Wyoming. It sounds like he has no plans to return to LA anytime soon, at least not full-time, but Kim is okay with that”.

The source continued, “He’s in a better place when he’s there, and Kim needs to be in LA and wants the kids with her. She does her best to keep their lives normal. They communicate daily and he’s in touch often on FaceTime. Kim and Kanye are struggling to stay together as a couple and have for quite some time now. It doesn’t seem like she’ll ever actually file for divorce, at least anytime soon”.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Kanye West And Kim Kardashian’s Marriage Is ‘Effectively Over’”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.