AFTER the major problem with social distancing at La Cañada shopping centre in Marbella on January 2, another problem, which this time was not of its making has arisen today, January 4.

As all teachers in the area are required (on a voluntary basis) to undertake a Covid-19 test, the Junta de Andalucia has deployed a number of mobile test centres within Marbella and San Pedro Alcantara, one of which was in the car park the Palacio de Congreso in Marbella.

Unfortunately, it appears that those organising the tests underestimated both the number of people due to attend and also the length of time it would take to complete each person’s test so a huge queue quickly appeared and some people have reported on social media that they have been in line for more than two hours.

Huge queue as teachers try to take Covid-19 test in Marbella