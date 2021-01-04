HORSE-RACING Trainer Zoe Davison Dies after a four-and-a-half year battle with cancer



Horse-racing lost one of its best-loved trainers on Sunday, January 3, when Zoe Davison passed away at her Shovelstrode Racing Stables in Sussex, after a four-and-a-half-year battle with breast cancer, on the same day that two of her horses, ‘Brown Bullet’, and ‘Mr Jack’, both won races at Plumpton.

Zoe passed away with her husband Andrew Irvine, and family, at her side, who said of her, “She was the most wonderful, incredible person. I am blessed to have spent the last 24 years of my life with her”.

Gemelle Johnson, Zoe’s daughter, and training assistant said, “I just feel a bit numb inside because of everything. I’m a bit overwhelmed we’ve had a double for mum. Hopefully, we have made her proud. It’s surreal. Our team is a family business and we put everything into it. She will be thoroughly missed as she is the glue that holds us together. We’ve had a few winners around here and it is one of our local tracks. It means everything to us as we want to do her proud”.

Zoe had more than 100 winners in her career, the first in 1997 when AP McCoy rode ‘Sails Legend’ to victory at Towcester.

