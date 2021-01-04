BREAKING NEWS: Julian Assange WINS Extradition Case

By
Tony Winterburn
-
0
Julian Assange WINS Extradition Case

Assange WON’T be extradited to US on spying charges in shock decision at London’s Old Bailey.

Jubilant scenes have greeted Judge Vanessa Baraitser’s decision NOT to extradite WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to the US to face espionage charges at London’s Old Bailey courthouse. Assange, 49, was charged with 18 counts of conspiring to hack US government computers and the publication of confidential military records, including a video of a 2007 Apache helicopter attack in Baghdad in which a dozen people, including two Reuters journalists, were killed.

In her ruling, Baraitser said that freedom of speech rights do not provide “unfettered discretion by Mr Assange to decide what he’s going to publish”. A bail application has been made, the result of which will be made available with a few hours. No comment has yet been made by the US government.

-- Advertisement --

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Julian Assange WINS Extradition Case”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.






LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here