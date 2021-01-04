Julian Assange WINS Extradition Case

Assange WON’T be extradited to US on spying charges in shock decision at London’s Old Bailey.
In her ruling, Baraitser said that freedom of speech rights do not provide “unfettered discretion by Mr Assange to decide what he’s going to publish”. A bail application has been made, the result of which will be made available with a few hours. No comment has yet been made by the US government.
