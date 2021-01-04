Julian Assange WINS Extradition Case

Assange WON’T be extradited to US on spying charges in shock decision at London’s Old Bailey.

Jubilant scenes have greeted Judge Vanessa Baraitser’s decision NOT to extradite WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to the US to face espionage charges at London’s Old Bailey courthouse. Assange, 49, was charged with 18 counts of conspiring to hack US government computers and the publication of confidential military records, including a video of a 2007 Apache helicopter attack in Baghdad in which a dozen people, including two Reuters journalists, were killed.