As the latest figures are released from Spain, one number stands out as particularly tragic.

Amongst the daily figures released in Spain, one should be terrifying to the younger members of society.

-- Advertisement --



Today its been revealed that a 21-year-old girl has died from coronavirus directly after no other serious illnesses were reported.

The 21-year-old with no previous health problems has sadly died in Tenerife, Canary islands after contracting the virus following a family outbreak its understood.

The last three days have seen 14 deaths on the islands with now 400 fatalities since the pandemic began.

Despite the low number of deaths on the islands and mostly over 80-year-old citizens succumbing to COVID there are now 2 reported fatalities under 29.

Yet another reminder that the virus has no choosing of age, creed, colour or status.

Currently, there are 27,600 cases of coronavirus on the islands.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “young girl latest victim of covid”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.