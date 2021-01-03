Yellow Weather Warning In Spain’s Andalucía

YELLOW weather warning for freezing temperatures in Spain’s Andalucía

The State Meterological Agency (Aemet) has activated a yellow weather warning throughout Andalucia (except Almeria and Malaga) for extreme temperatures which could go as low as minus four in some areas. The warning will remain in place until 8am Monday morning, January 4, when things are expected to noticeably heat up. Sevilla and Cordoba remain on alert until 9am on Monday.

An additional alert for strong waves has been announced for the Poniente region in Almeria.

Much of the country has also received a warning for snow, with the Catalonia currently on orange alert for freezing temperatures.

Full details of the regional weather alerts can be found on the Aemet website.

