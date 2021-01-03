FAMED for predicting the future, The Simpson’s predict a bleak 2021 for the world, according to its 31st Halloween special, Treehouse of Horror XXXI.
Robots fill the town, buildings are on fire and Homer is wearing armour while holding a rifle.
“That’s what I get for voting for Kanye!” Hans Moleman shouts as a robot forces him through the air while Lenny and Carl watch in astonishment, hidden behind a destroyed vehicle as the city is consumed by flames.
Fires are seen throughout the streets of Springfield and a group of machines go through the neighbourhood to annihilate any survivors while all the characters continue to wear their COVID face masks.
At the end of the epsiode, four flags are seen reading: “Pestilence”, “Famine”, “War”, and “Treehouse of Horror XXXI”.
We shall soon see whether the show’s prediction comes true.
Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “The Simpson’s Predict A Bleak 2021 For The World”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.