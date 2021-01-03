Teenager Dies After Falling Off Cliff In Ireland

TEENAGER dies after falling off a cliff in West Kerry in Ireland

A teenage boy has sadly lost his life after falling off a steep cliff in West Kerry in southern Ireland on Sunday, January 3. According to Radio Kerry, the 17-year-old boy was out walking with his parents at Bull’s Head in the Dingle Peninsula when he lost his footing at around 1:40pm.

Emergency services were called to the scene, and the Valentia Coast Guard immediately dispatched Shannon Rescue Helicopter 115, Valentia Lifeboat and the Dingle Coast Guard.

Radion Kerry reports that the boy’s body was recovered and has been transferred back to Dingle.

