Seven Children Killed In Head-On Collision

SEVEN children and two adults killed in a head-on collision in California

Nine people have been killed, seven of whom were children aged between six and fifteen, when a Ford F-150 pickup collided with a Dodge Journey at around 8pm on New Year’s Day in California. The children were part of two different families travelling together in the pickup. California highway patrol said that the car veered off the road and then overcorrected, slamming into the pickup on State Route 33 between Avenal and Coalinga.

All eight people in the Ford, including the seven children, were killed as it burst into flames. The 28-year-old driver of the Dodge also died.

Captain of the highway patrol, Kevin Clays, told the New York Times that the pickup only had six seatbelts.

“It’s tragic for the community,” he said. “It’s tragic for our officers that respond to these incidents.”

