Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon To Call Covid Cabinet Meeting

SCOTLAND’S First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is set to call an urgent cabinet meeting to discuss further actions and restrictions since the rapid increase in Covid cases “is of very serious concern.”

Following a recent meeting with the Scottish Governments Covid Resilience Committee, the First Minister has decided to call the Cabinet together on Monday, January 4 to discuss further action to limit the spread.

She has also asked for Scottish Parliament to be recalled to set out the final decision in a statement.

Nicola Sturgeon said that “the steep increases and severe NHS pressure being experienced in other parts of the UK is a sign of what may lie ahead. So we must take all steps to slow spread while vaccination progresses.”

Speaking about possible actions and restrictions, Scotland’s First Minister said: “All decisions just now are tough, with tough impacts. Vaccines give us way out, but this new strain makes the period between now & then the most dangerous since the start of the pandemic. So the responsibility of the government must be to act quickly and decisively in the national interest.

“We, like other countries, are in a race between this faster spreading strain of Covid and the vaccination programme. As we work to vaccinate as quickly as possible, we must also do more to slow down the virus – to save lives and help the NHS care for all those who need it.”

