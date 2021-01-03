NEW PSG Boss Pochettino Reportedly Contacts Dele Alli About A Move To Paris to join up with his former Tottenham boss

Newly installed PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino has, according to French outlet Foot Mercado, contacted his former Tottenham player, and current England international, Dele Alli, about a proposed move to Paris in January.

There had already been rumours that Alli was interested in signing for PSG before Pochettino took over, so it would seem to be a perfect scenario now for Alli to make the move across the Channel, to rejoin the manager who originally signed him to Spurs from MK Dons, and also as he is clearly out of favour at Tottenham right now under Jose Mourinho.

Speaking to Premier League TV, Alli commented about his former boss, “I think it’s clear that our relationship was more than just football. He’s someone that meant a lot to me, and to a lot of the players, because when you speak to him, it wasn’t just about football things, it was about life stuff as well. He had a big impact on and off the field in my life, so I can’t thank him enough and all the staff that were there, not just for me but for the team as well. Yeah, it’s been a difficult one, but we’re professional. We’ve just got to focus on the game at the weekend and the new challenges ahead”.

