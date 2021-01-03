Liverpool comedian, John Bishop, aged 54, has been confirmed to have signed up wih the BBC to star alongside Jodie Whittaker in the upcoming 13th Series of the cult TV show, with John saying it is a “dream come true”.

Bishop started filming his role in secret, last November and will now step into the space vacated by Tosic Cole and Bradley Walsh in the New Year’s Day special, ‘Revolution Of The Daleks’, which the BBC wanted to air before announcing the addition of Bishop to the Tardis occupants.

In series 13, John will play a character called ‘Dan’, who “becomes embroiled in the Doctor’s adventures and faces evil alien races beyond his wildest nightmares”, calling on his previous acting roles in Ken Loach’s film ‘Route Irish’, and TV series ‘Skins’.

He has only just got over Covid-19, which he went public with earlier this week, saying it was “the worst illness I have ever had”.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Liverpool Comedian John Bishop To Join Doctor Who Cast”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.