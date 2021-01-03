Ireland Covid Cases Surge Past 100,000

IRELAND’S number of Covid-19 cases has surged past 100,000, with health authorities urging the public that this is a critical time for the country’s pandemic.

Today (January 3rd), the Department of Health announced a further 4962 cases and 7 new deaths across the Republic. This brings Ireland’s total number of cases to 101,887 and the overall death toll to 2259.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Ireland’s Chief Medical Officer, warned:”We are seeing a really significant surge in infection, which is leading to a very rapid increase in both hospitalisations and admissions to critical care units.

“This is not only unsustainable for the healthcare system, but also a deeply concerning level of preventable sickness and suffering that we must work together to address as quickly as possible.”

The highest concentration of new infections is in the highly populated capital, Dublin (1260), followed by counties Limerick (350) and Cork (238) which both have major cities.

Ireland entered a full Level 5 National Lockdown shortly after Christmas to curb an enormous surge in cases, with the government concerned that there are likely many more infections than presented on official statistics.

