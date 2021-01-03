Donkey taxi owners benefit from Mijas Council financial support

THE Mijas Council has approved the last payments of €12 million euros destined to the self-employed and SMEs and will pay almost €3.5 million to the remaining 984 applications of the ‘Plan Orea’, so that a total of 3,500 families have been helped.

The ‘Mijas Plan’ (a project that includes all the initiatives in this area and which amounts to €140 million) includes other actions such as the €5 million allocated to social services, which will be complemented by budgetary modifications while demand continues to exist, to which must be added the €324,000 for the purchase of basic necessities.

Apart from this boost to entrepreneurs and SMEs, the Council has opted for another line of support such as aid to markets with €41,000 as well as the abolition of municipal taxes on terraces, donkey taxis, kiosks and loading and unloading which represents a total of €125,000.

