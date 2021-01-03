DOCTOR who discovered Ebola warns of new deadly ‘Disease X’ that is more contagious than Covid

Professor Jean-Jacques Muyembe Tamfum, who was part of the team that discovered the Ebola virus back in 1976, warned that new viruses are emerging from the African tropics. Speaking with CNN, the doctor said:

‘We are now in a world where new pathogens will come out. And that’s what constitutes a threat for humanity.’

The doctor spoke of a deadly ‘Disease X’ which scientists fear has already been discovered in Ingende in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, which spreads as fast as coronavirus but has Ebola’s terrifying 50 to 90 per cent mortality rate.

According to research by Mark Woolhouse, professor of infectious disease epidemiology at the University of Edinburgh, up to four new viruses are being discovered every year, and there has been a marked increase in the number of diseases which can spread from animals to humans.

