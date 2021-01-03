COVID-Depleted Man City Beat Chelsea At Stamford Bridge as they run Chelsea ragged in the first half

A Manchester City team seriously depleted due to the coronavirus outbreak at the club, finished a miserable Chelsea team off at Stamford Bridge within the first 45 minutes, with a dominant display of attacking football, and scoring three goals without reply.

Goalkeeper Ederson was a notable absence, with his American, reserve team stand-in, Zack Steffen, having a shaky start to his first Premiership match, when he was penalised for picking up a backpass after only a few minutes.

German midfield general Ilkay Gundogan opened the scoring with his strike into the bottom of the net, and just three minutes later, 20-year-old Phil Foden doubled the score, with Kevin DeBruyne finishing off a Raheem Sterling effort, to sent City in 0-3 at the break.

The second-half was plain sailing for Pep Guardiola’s team, although Callum Hudson-Odoi managed to slide a goal in at the back post on 90 minutes, but City ran out easy winners, and find themselves in fifth spot, four points off the top of the league.

Another home defeat for Frank Lampard builds the pressure on him, and it remains to be seen if he will become another managerial casualty this season.

