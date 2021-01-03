Child’s ‘Chickenpox’ Rash Turned Out To Be Covid

CHILD’S ‘chickenpox’ rash nearly killed her when it turned out to be Covid

Six-year-old Millie Denvers was rushed to Worthing hospital in December when she became increasingly unwell from what her parents believed to be a case of chickenpox. Several of the little girl’s classmates had contracted chickenpox, but Millie’s illness was accompanied by vomiting and a temperature of 39.9 degrees, which later turned out to be Pims TS, a serious reaction to coronavirus.

Millie had to be put into an induced coma for two days, at which time mum Elizabeth and dad Glen feared she may not make it.

Elizabeth said: “Before they put her in the coma Glen asked if she could die, and the nurse said it wasn’t looking good but couldn’t actually say.

“We had no idea she had carried Covid.

“Until she got sick on Saturday 12 she had been completely normal, and she’s a really active little girl.

Little Millie spent eight days in hospital and was able to spend a happy Christmas at home with her family after making a full recovery.

