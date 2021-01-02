Watch Video: Family Members Arrested For Human Trafficking

WATCH VIDEO: EIGHT members of the same family have been arrested for human trafficking in Spain’s Sevilla

Officials in the Sevillian town of Sanlucar la Mayor arrested eight people from the same family for human trafficking offences on December 23, and released ten victims, one of whom was a 15-year-old pregnant girl. The victims were crammed onto filthy mattresses on the floor of a property without electricity or hot water. The Guardia Civil and National Police had been working with Romanian police since June to dismantle the human trafficking ring.

-- Advertisement --



According to a statement by the Guardia Civil, the victims were lured to Spain with the promise of decent jobs, but were actually forced to work ten hours a day at back-breaking agricultural labour to pay off their €500 travel and accommodation debt, with interest.

The perpetrators were charged with a number of crimes including human trafficking for the purpose of labour exploitation, falsifying documents and belonging to a criminal organisation.

Video Credit: Policia Nacional

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Family Members Arrested For Human Trafficking In Spain’s Sevilla”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.