Outbreak in Elche Nursing Home Leaves Residents Without A Doctor

COVID outbreak in an Elche nursing home leaves residents without a doctor for two weeks

The Association for the Rights and Welfare of the Elderly in Residences (ADBAR) released a statement confirming an outbreak of Covid-19 in an Elche nursing home. Eight residents tested positive on January 1 at the Altabix residence after a staff member contracted Covid on December 29. All residents are asymptomatic and are isolating.

More concerning still is the fact that residents haven’t had access to a doctor for two weeks; the Altabix medic also works in the Day Centre where a significant Covid outbreak was reported and is thus not permitted to work with the nursing home residents.

The rollout of vaccinations in Elche nursing homes is due to begin on Monday, January 4 in those residences without an active outbreak; the facilities with positive cases will be evaluated separately.

