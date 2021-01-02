FOUR Royal Navy Warships Patrol The Channel To Warn Off French Trawlers now that Brexit is in action



In a show of force by the Royal Navy, a convoy of four gunboats set sail from Portsmouth just before midnight on Thursday 31, going out to patrol the English Channel, as a warning to French trawlers, and their captains are under strict orders to protect the UK’s territorial fishing waters, now that the Brexit rules are in force.

The vessels have been nicknamed, quite aptly, ‘The Cod Squad’, and comprises of four vessels armed with machine guns and cannons, though, as pointed out by Admiral Lord West of Spithead, the former Navy chief commented, “It’s an act of deterrence. We are not trying to have a punch-up with foreign vessels. We are signalling that these are our waters and we are responsible for looking after them”.

Leading the convoy is HMS Trent, a brand new, £100million warship, followed by HMS Mersey, HMS Tamar, and HMS Tyne, all are ‘River Class’ vessels, and a fifth ship, which was already on exercise in the Channel, HMS Severn, will join up with the flotilla out at sea.

