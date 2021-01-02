Firecracker kills man of a heart attack

A MAN, 67, died of a heart attack after a large firecracker exploded near him when he was sitting outside a bar in Valencia.

The events took place in Plaza Monseñor Oscar Romero, in the San Marcelino area of the city, when the man was sitting with a friend. When the firecracker, thrown near him by to people, exploded, he went into cardiac arrest and, although emergency services arrived quickly, nothing could be done to save his life.

National Police identified the people who threw the firecracker and are investigating whether a crime had been committed. They are awaiting the results of the autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

