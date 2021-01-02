Drink driver ploughs car into bakery

By
Tara Rippin
-
0
Drink driver ploughs car into bakery
CREDIT: @SeguridadVelez

A drink driver ploughed her car into a bakery in Velez-Malaga on New Year’s Day.

THE 20-year-old woman was found to be twice over the limit after mounting the pavement and careering her Renault Clio into the shop front of La Blanca Paloma in Los Olivos at around 6pm.

Fortunately, nobody was hurt in the incident, though there was significant damage to the entrance to the bakery.

According to police, the driver was not local and no other vehicles were involved in the accident.


Tara Rippin
Tara Rippin
Tara Rippin is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News, and is responsible for the Costa Blanca region.
She has been in journalism for more than 20 years, having worked for local newspapers in the Midlands, UK, before relocating to Spain in 1990.
Since arriving, the mother-of-one has made her home on the Costa Blanca, while spending 18 months at the EWN head office in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol.
She loves being part of a community that has a wonderful expat and Spanish mix, and strives to bring the latest and most relevant news to EWN’s loyal and valued readers.

