Drink driver ploughs car into bakery

A drink driver ploughed her car into a bakery in Velez-Malaga on New Year’s Day.

THE 20-year-old woman was found to be twice over the limit after mounting the pavement and careering her Renault Clio into the shop front of La Blanca Paloma in Los Olivos at around 6pm.

Fortunately, nobody was hurt in the incident, though there was significant damage to the entrance to the bakery.

According to police, the driver was not local and no other vehicles were involved in the accident.

