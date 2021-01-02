COVID situation is ‘out of control,’ warn physicians in Spain’s Valencia as cases continue to surge

The Forum of Primary Care Physicians has criticized the current coronavirus restrictions as failing to slow the spread of infections, as the province registered 862 new cases on New Year’s Eve. Ignacio Domingo, spokesperson for theValencian branch of the Forum said that “the current situation of the pandemic due to covid-19 is absolutely out of control, in the number of new cases, hospitalizations and deaths”.

Domingo added that “Primary Care is under enormous pressure with monitoring of active cases, traceability of infections and carrying out diagnostic tests for active infection, in addition to follow-up of contacts.”

Data shows that Covid vases in the Alicante province increased by almost 36 per cent in the last week, with a further surge expected after the festive season. In a statement, the Forum warned that while health authorities claim the sector is on the verge of collapse, the reality is that the collapse has existed for several weeks already.

