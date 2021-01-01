Two killed in head-on collision in Mijas

TWO people died in a head-on collision between a van and a car on the A-7053 in Mijas, Malaga.

The accident occurred at kilometre 5.3 of the road at around 7.20pm, according to the Junta de Andalucia Emergency Services.

The Guardia Civil are investigating the cause of the accident in which firefighters from Mijas had to extract an occupant of one of the vehicles from the wreckage.

No further information was available at the time of writing except that two people had been killed when the head-on collision occurred.

