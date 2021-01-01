Situation reversed in Adra

THE local PSOE party had tacitly admitted that the former Junta “ill-treated” Adra for four decades, municipal spokesman Jose Crespo revealed.

What was more, they were implying that this occurred with the complicity of Adra’s socialists, Crespo continued.

This situation was now completely reversed with a 56 per cent increase in the regional government’s investment in Adra over the last two years while satisfying historic claims, the spokesman said.

Crespo’s accusation came shortly after PSOE councillors had proposed that the Junta should carry out work and infrastructure that had been delayed for almost 40 years.

They were asking for all of this to be carried out urgently, an attitude that Crespo described as an insult to Adra residents’ intelligence.

“The PSOE are mistaken if they believe that we are going to forget they unjustly punished the municipality,” he added.

The socialists were now asking the Junta for projects already in the pipeline, wanting to take the credit for something they did not deserve, Crespo said.

In contrast the present regional government was “committed” to Adra, spending €3.7 million compared with the €1.6 million that their predecessors invested in the town during the last four years of the former government’s last term.

