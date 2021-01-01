SIMON COWELL Facing Competition As Amazon Signs Up Former BGT Stars for their new talent show

Amazon Prime is poised to launch a new series of ‘Now That’s Entertainment’, to be hosted by Craig Stevens, to compete with Simon Cowell’s ratings giant, Britain’s Got Talent (BGT), and in an effort to topple BGT, Amazon has signed up three former winners of two of Cowell’s talent shows, to be on the judging panel, with street dancer George Sampson (2008), and magician Richard Jones (2016), who both won BGT, and singer Sam Bailey, who won The X Factor in 2013.

‘Now That’s Entertainment’ already ran on Amazon Prime previously, but without any big-name judges, and an insider source commented, “Amazon and the producers are hellbent on making this show a huge hit. BGT is a ratings giant so it’s little wonder they have raided their former stable for stars to be judges. It was received so well they decided to up the ante and just go for it with some well-known talent and really push the boat out. Cowell will be nervously looking over his shoulder to see if they can make it a success but all the signs are there it can be”.

