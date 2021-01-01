PORTUGAL Records Highest Covid Numbers Since March 2020, as more active cases are reported

Covid infection numbers reportedly rose to the highest level today, Friday, January 1, since the start of the pandemic.

-- Advertisement --



TVI24 has reported there are currently 72,496 active cases, with, during the last 24 hours, an extra 7,627 positive results coming in, mostly in Lisbon and Vale do Tejo regions in the North of Portugal, and in the Algarve, around 750 new cases, with 76 recorded deaths in the country as a whole.

Medical experts are not pinpointing the reason behind the sudden increase, but fingers are pointing at the four-day lifting of restrictions over the Christmas period as being a contributing factor, plus the possibility of the newly discovered more rapidly spreading variant of the virus being present now in the country.

__________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Portugal Records Highest Covid Numbers Since March 2020”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.