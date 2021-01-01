Police Bust 15 Entertainment Venues On New Year’s Eve In Valencia

POLICE in Spain’s Valencia bust 15 entertainment venues and 79 people on New Year’s Eve

Local Police in Valencia fined 79 people on New Year’s Eve between the hours of midnight and 6am for breaking the Covid curfew, and 15 commercial premises were also sanctioned for not complying with health regulations. In addition, twenty people were denounced for causing noise pollution and another twenty for not wearing masks.

Police also nabbed four people who were driving under the influence of alcohol on New Year’s Eve and a further ten people on New Year’s Day morning. Emergency services received 310 calls on December 31 and two people were also arrested for crimes of gender violence.

Despite this, Aaron Cano, Councillor for Citizen Protection, complimented the “exemplary behaviour of the majority of the population” but, referring to the infractions added that “there are too many at a time as critical for health as the one we are still experiencing”.

