LEGENDARY Coronation Street Villain ‘Alan Bradley’ Dies Aged 92 after fighting Alzheimer’s



Mark Eden, who played one of Coronation Street’s most feared villains, ‘Alan Bradley’, has died today, Friday, January 1, at the age of 92, after a battle with Alzheimer’s Disease, as confirmed by his agent. Eden had been married since 1993 to Weatherfield icon, ‘Audrey Roberts’, the actress Sue Nicholls.

Corrie fans will never forget that famous scene in a 1989 episode, where Bradley, who spend three years playing his character, was chasing his screen partner Rita Fairclough and got knocked down and killed by a tram in Blackpool, a scene so iconic that a plaque was later unveiled at the tram stop where the scene was filmed.

Real name, Born Douglas John Malin, he acted in some memorable roles before joining Corrie, his first role in 1958 was in ‘Quatermass And The Pit’, then he starred in Dr Zhivago, plus TV roles in The Avengers, Dr Who, Crown Court, and London Belongs To Me.

