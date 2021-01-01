A UK ticket-holder has won the Euromillions jackpot in an amazing start to 2021.

Camelot’s Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at the National Lottery, said: ‘What an amazing start to 2021 for UK EuroMillions players. ‘One UK winner has scooped tonight’s entire £39million EuroMillions jackpot and ten lucky players have walked away with £1 million each in the special UK Millionaire Maker New Year’s Day event.’

Camelot earlier said a total of £4 billion was handed out in prize money in 2020, which has created 391 new millionaires. Five lucky Christmas ticket winners have yet to claim their National Lottery festive fortunes, including two £1 million prizes.

The winning main numbers in the New Year’s Day draw are 16, 28, 32, 44 and 48, and the Lucky Stars are 01 and 09.

