Assassins Dressed As Nurses Execute Man In Hospital

ASSASSINS dressed as nurses execute a man in a Mexican hospital

Héctor Ramírez, 36, was executed at the Mexican Institute of Social Services’ Hospital on Tuesday, December 29 while he was being treated for a gunshot wound he had suffered a few days previously. Two assassins dressed as nurses walked into his room and shot him in the head. Chihuahua state attorney general Jorge Nava said that CCTV footage showed a third man standing watch outside, and the group fled the scene in an SUV.

Mr Nava said that the victim had an outstanding arrest warrant, and is believed to have been previously injured in a shooting on December 17. The National Guard, military and local police were called in to stand guard at the hospital after the shooting and all operations had to be temporarily suspended while the crime scene was examined.

No motive for the execution has been revealed and it is unknown if it was related to the previous attack on Ramírez.

