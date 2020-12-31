The Junta delivers in Nijar

ELEVEN Nijar neighbourhoods will soon be linked to the municipality’s main drainage system.

Carmen Crespo, who heads the regional government’s Agriculture, Farming, Fisheries and Sustainable Development department, recently visited Nijar where work on the €11.6 million project has now begun.

Crespo also announced that similar main drainage schemes have begun throughout the province.

In Nijar, this involves installing a seven-kilometre principal sewage pipe, another 12 kilometres of secondary pipes and three kilometres more of impulse pipes.

“This is an undertaking of great importance that will benefit some 30,000 people living in the area,” Crespo said.

“It also means that wastewater which until now was discharged into local watercourses can finally reach the treatment plant in Nijar.”

The Junta intends to spend €92 million on its plans for Almeria province water and wastewater projects in a move that will generate approximately 4,000 “green” jobs.

“Moreno’s government came to deliver and that is what we are doing,” Crespos declared.

