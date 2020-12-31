Teulada-Moraira Lions helped Aprosdeco Day Centre

THE Aprosdeco Day Centre near Denia provides training and care for thoe with functional diversity

In common with many facilities, Aprosdeco closed during lockdown and families were left without much-needed support.

In order to reopen, it was important to have all appropriate PPE in place and Teulada-Moraira Lions, through their continued relationship with Aprosdeco, donated money to buy initial PPE supplies for staff and pupils.

They also provided sanitising fluid and dispensers for the centre.

The Teulada-Moraira Lions’ donations are only made possible through their supporters’ generosity, so please pop into the Lion’s Den charity shop at the Centro Comercial in Moraira once it reopens.

For more information about the Teulada-Moraira Lions, visit the www.tmlions.com webpage.

