Teenager hit by train in central Spain

A 17-YEAR-OLD boy was killed after being hit by an AVE high speed train one kilometre from the Ciudad Real station.

The train had just left the station heading in the direction of Malaga and hit the young man at an area not authorised for crossing which had a fence separating the surrounding land from the tracks.

National Police have said that the exact cause of death in unknown, and forensic teams are investigating. The accident occurred at around 6.25pm and the scene was attended by Ciudad Real firefighters, an ambulance, National and Local Police.

The train had to remain stopped in the area while coroners authorised the body of the teenager hit by the train to be removed.

